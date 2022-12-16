V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $26.45

Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $26.45 and last traded at $26.54, with a volume of 133522 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on V.F. from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen dropped their price objective on V.F. from $50.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on V.F. from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, V.F. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.60.

Get V.F. alerts:

V.F. Stock Down 3.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.95.

V.F. Increases Dividend

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 3.60%. As a group, analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.71%. This is an increase from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. V.F.’s payout ratio is presently 188.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at V.F.

In related news, CEO Benno O. Dorer acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.50 per share, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other V.F. news, CEO Benno O. Dorer bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.50 per share, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $285,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Samuel Hoplamazian bought 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.04 per share, with a total value of $490,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $803,486.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On V.F.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 981.4% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 465 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. in the second quarter worth $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 235.7% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 574 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. in the second quarter worth $28,000. 87.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About V.F.

(Get Rating)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.