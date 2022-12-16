Valuence Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:VMCA) Shares Sold by Tuttle Capital Management LLC

Tuttle Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Valuence Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:VMCA – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,725 shares during the period. Tuttle Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of Valuence Merger Corp. I worth $163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Valuence Merger Corp. I in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Valuence Merger Corp. I in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Valuence Merger Corp. I in the 2nd quarter worth about $130,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Valuence Merger Corp. I during the second quarter worth approximately $300,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Valuence Merger Corp. I in the 2nd quarter valued at $321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Valuence Merger Corp. I Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VMCA remained flat at $10.32 during trading on Friday. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,242. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.14. Valuence Merger Corp. I has a twelve month low of $9.97 and a twelve month high of $10.65.

Valuence Merger Corp. I Company Profile

Valuence Merger Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in Asia with a focus on opportunities aligned with breakthrough technology in life sciences and sustainability technology themes.

