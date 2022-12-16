Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) is Marotta Asset Management’s 7th Largest Position

Marotta Asset Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 98,066 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF makes up about 4.4% of Marotta Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $16,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 27.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $800,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 24,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,891,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VDC opened at $192.27 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $170.83 and a 1-year high of $210.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $188.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.65.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

