Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Seelaus Asset Management LLC

Seelaus Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,185,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,261,000 after purchasing an additional 344,832 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,942,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,707,000 after purchasing an additional 224,856 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,935,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,478,000 after purchasing an additional 27,942 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,827,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,619,000 after purchasing an additional 285,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,377,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,504,000 after purchasing an additional 76,019 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

VIG traded down $1.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $151.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,722,356. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.32. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $132.64 and a 1 year high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

