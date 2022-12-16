Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Bought by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $452,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2,012.2% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 35,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glaxis Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $333,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

VEU stock opened at $50.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.43. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $43.06 and a 52-week high of $62.70.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

