Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Acquired by Helen Stephens Group LLC

Helen Stephens Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 162.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,510 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 2.5% of Helen Stephens Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Helen Stephens Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,777,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,289,506,000 after buying an additional 1,651,627 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 28,913.0% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,922,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 23,840,517 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,335,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,841,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,995 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 11,250,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,553,000 after purchasing an additional 301,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,665,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,263,000 after purchasing an additional 49,650 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $220.85 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $222.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.24. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $203.64 and a fifty-two week high of $325.91.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

