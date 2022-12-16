Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Purchased by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 547,766 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,495 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb owned 0.33% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $40,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burt Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 54.8% in the third quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 408,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,041,000 after purchasing an additional 144,671 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 53,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 237.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors now owns 25,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 18,220 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,666. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.40 and a fifty-two week high of $89.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.08.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

