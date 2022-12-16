Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Shares Purchased by FC Advisory LLC

FC Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,769 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 9.9% of FC Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. FC Advisory LLC owned about 0.19% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF worth $19,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGK. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,625,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,587,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,269,000 after purchasing an additional 358,477 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 36.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,124,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,285,000 after purchasing an additional 297,514 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 7,520.5% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 129,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,424,000 after purchasing an additional 127,547 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 16.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 771,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,677,000 after purchasing an additional 111,797 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:MGK opened at $178.69 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $165.89 and a 12 month high of $265.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $180.19 and its 200-day moving average is $189.19.

