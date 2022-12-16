Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) is jvl associates llc’s 8th Largest Position

jvl associates llc lowered its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 4.7% of jvl associates llc’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. jvl associates llc’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 34.7% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,098,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,530,000 after buying an additional 1,572,185 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,473,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,805,417,000 after buying an additional 1,025,902 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,155,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,324,000 after buying an additional 813,348 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,998,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,567,239,000 after buying an additional 766,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 141.3% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 981,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,405,000 after buying an additional 575,034 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSEARCA VO traded down $3.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $204.48. The company had a trading volume of 12,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,415. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $204.40 and a 200 day moving average of $206.39. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $182.88 and a 1-year high of $256.54.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.