Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Position Lifted by Stephens Group Asset Management LLC

Stephens Group Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 454,168 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,758 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 9.3% of Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.88% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $77,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $183.95 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $163.55 and a 12-month high of $257.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.11.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.