Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Acquired by Marotta Asset Management

Marotta Asset Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,336 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 7.7% of Marotta Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Marotta Asset Management owned 0.21% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $29,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,242,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,276,000 after acquiring an additional 602,148 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,046,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,964,000 after acquiring an additional 456,341 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,399,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,831,000 after acquiring an additional 91,256 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,393,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,957,000 after purchasing an additional 11,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,356,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,007,000 after purchasing an additional 292,698 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

VOE opened at $137.31 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $119.81 and a fifty-two week high of $154.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $134.61 and a 200-day moving average of $134.85.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

