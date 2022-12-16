Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) is Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s Largest Position

Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,453,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,727,229 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 97.0% of Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Beacon Capital Management Inc. owned about 6.96% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $2,652,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. FC Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.5% during the third quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 29,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after buying an additional 5,865 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 235,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,633,000 after buying an additional 4,431 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,280,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,836,000 after buying an additional 26,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 582,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,592,000 after buying an additional 178,273 shares during the period.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance
BSV stock opened at $75.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.93 and a 200-day moving average of $75.90. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.03 and a one year high of $81.27.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
