Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Bought by Wiser Wealth Management Inc

Wiser Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 361,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,234 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 14.1% of Wiser Wealth Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Wiser Wealth Management Inc owned 0.07% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $27,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Glenview Trust Co increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 43.6% during the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 11,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 84.5% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 8,238 shares during the period. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.5% during the second quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 362,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,230,000 after acquiring an additional 6,952 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,132,552. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.90. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.03 and a 52 week high of $81.27.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

