Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 833,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,679 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $142,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 18,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 13,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $2.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $183.81. 955 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 861,008. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.89. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $168.65 and a 52 week high of $229.60.

