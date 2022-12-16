Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Stake Lifted by Stephens Group Asset Management LLC

Stephens Group Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 368,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,569 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 6.3% of Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $52,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Leo H. Evart Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Leo H. Evart Inc. now owns 4,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Tenret Co LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tenret Co LLC now owns 23,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $160.26 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $142.48 and a 52 week high of $183.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.85.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

