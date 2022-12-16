Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Bought by Burt Wealth Advisors

Burt Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,518 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,516 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTEB. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 262.5% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 140.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2,313.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $50.01 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.38 and a 12-month high of $55.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.53.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.