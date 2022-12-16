Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO) Shares Sold by Norwood Financial Corp

Norwood Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the quarter. Norwood Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davidson Investment Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF by 25.8% in the first quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 34,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,350,000 after purchasing an additional 7,067 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 303,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,373,000 after acquiring an additional 9,828 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,244,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 49,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,294,000 after purchasing an additional 23,487 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of BATS:VFMO traded down $2.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $114.72. The company had a trading volume of 79,549 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.13.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.