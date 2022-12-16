Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Holdings Boosted by Stephens Group Asset Management LLC

Stephens Group Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 717,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,198 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 10.6% of Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC owned 0.10% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $88,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $173,214,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,135,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,867 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,632,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,130,000 after purchasing an additional 674,166 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,629,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,593,000 after purchasing an additional 610,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,786,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $141.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $138.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.15. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $122.54 and a 12-month high of $151.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

