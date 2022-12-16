VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) EVP Sells $256,417.90 in Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total value of $256,417.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,632 shares in the company, valued at $8,289,032.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

VeriSign Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $199.67. The stock had a trading volume of 917,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,894. The company has a 50 day moving average of $190.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.85. VeriSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.25 and a twelve month high of $257.03. The firm has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 0.99.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The information services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 59.07%. The firm had revenue of $357.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VeriSign

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VRSN. Citigroup began coverage on VeriSign in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $243.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on VeriSign in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $216.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VeriSign during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in VeriSign during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VeriSign during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in VeriSign by 2,628.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in VeriSign during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. 92.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

