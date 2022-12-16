Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Bought by Ayrshire Capital Management LLC

Ayrshire Capital Management LLC raised its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Verisk Analytics makes up 2.4% of Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $3,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 140.8% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 257.1% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Verisk Analytics

In related news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total value of $731,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,710 shares in the company, valued at $1,775,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Verisk Analytics Trading Down 0.7 %

Several brokerages recently commented on VRSK. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $184.00 to $173.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.36.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $175.32. 6,436 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,006,767. The company has a market capitalization of $27.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.82. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $156.05 and a 52-week high of $230.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $175.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.67.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 34.12% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The firm had revenue of $745.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 19.25%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Read More

