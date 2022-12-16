Veritaseum Achieves Market Capitalization of $91.89 Million (VERI)

Veritaseum (VERI) traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 16th. Veritaseum has a total market capitalization of $91.89 million and $11,684.19 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Veritaseum has traded down 16.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Veritaseum token can currently be bought for $42.75 or 0.00254052 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Veritaseum Profile

Veritaseum’s launch date was May 5th, 2019. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 tokens. The Reddit community for Veritaseum is https://reddit.com/r/Veritasium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Veritaseum’s official website is veritas.veritaseum.com. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Veritaseum

According to CryptoCompare, “Veritaseum is a smart contract-based wallet interface that allows anyone to create, enter and manage smart contracts without the need for any kind of intermediaries, middleman or centralized authority. Veritaseum will allow users to interact with real-world products based completely on blockchain technology and smart contracts, including P2P value trading, P2P letters of credit and DAOs. VERI tokens will allow users to interact with the Veritaseum wallet interface.”

