Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,770 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 340.7% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 736 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.75.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $37.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.38. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $34.55 and a one year high of $55.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.91%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 56.62%.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.