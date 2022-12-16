Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Price Target Cut to $64.00

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Tigress Financial from $68.00 to $64.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Tigress Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 72.88% from the company’s previous close.

VZ has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.55.

Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.02. The company had a trading volume of 584,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,009,842. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.97. Verizon Communications has a 1 year low of $34.55 and a 1 year high of $55.51. The company has a market capitalization of $155.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.38.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VZ. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 13,299 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 58,361 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,961,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 14,547 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,985 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

