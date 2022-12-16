Vertcoin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $52,374.95 (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000856 BTC on major exchanges. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $9.47 million and approximately $52,374.95 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Vertcoin has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16,846.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67.78 or 0.00402366 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00021928 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.04 or 0.00860967 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00101826 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.24 or 0.00618756 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005892 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.16 or 0.00285873 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 65,681,797 coins. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

