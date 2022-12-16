Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Short Interest Down 25.4% in November

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 559,000 shares, a drop of 25.4% from the November 15th total of 749,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 183,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on VERX shares. TheStreet raised Vertex from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Vertex to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Vertex in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Vertex from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.36.

Vertex Price Performance

Shares of Vertex stock opened at $15.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -308.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.68. Vertex has a one year low of $9.44 and a one year high of $19.30.

Insider Activity at Vertex

Vertex ( NASDAQ:VERX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $126.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.44 million. Vertex had a positive return on equity of 13.30% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. Equities analysts expect that Vertex will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David Destefano sold 26,340 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total transaction of $361,648.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 433,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,945,392.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David Destefano sold 26,340 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total transaction of $361,648.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 433,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,945,392.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jeffery Westphal sold 1,500,000 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $22,725,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,050,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,107,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,639,893 shares of company stock valued at $24,726,579. 46.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertex

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Vertex by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 5,461 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Vertex by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Vertex by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 56,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 10,606 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,632,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,661,000 after acquiring an additional 345,005 shares during the period. Finally, Tensile Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Vertex by 624.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tensile Capital Management LP now owns 5,220,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,361,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Company Profile

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

