Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) PT Lowered to €12.30 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €13.40 ($14.11) to €12.30 ($12.95) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Vivendi from €13.00 ($13.68) to €12.00 ($12.63) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Vivendi from €12.00 ($12.63) to €12.30 ($12.95) in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Vivendi from €12.80 ($13.47) to €12.20 ($12.84) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. AlphaValue cut shares of Vivendi to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Vivendi from €12.20 ($12.84) to €11.50 ($12.11) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.57.

OTCMKTS VIVHY opened at $9.23 on Monday. Vivendi has a 1 year low of $7.36 and a 1 year high of $13.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.24.

Vivendi SE operates as a entertainment, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Prisma Media, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, Corporate, and New Initiative segments. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes movies and TV series.

