Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Vontier from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Vontier from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wolfe Research cut Vontier from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America lowered Vontier from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Vontier from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.14.

VNT opened at $18.91 on Monday. Vontier has a 12 month low of $16.55 and a 12 month high of $31.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.72%.

In other Vontier news, SVP Kathryn K. Rowen purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.44 per share, with a total value of $26,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,276.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark D. Morelli purchased 2,000 shares of Vontier stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.42 per share, with a total value of $34,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,034,706.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathryn K. Rowen purchased 1,500 shares of Vontier stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.44 per share, for a total transaction of $26,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,276.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNT. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vontier by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 227,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vontier by 1.3% during the third quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 64,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vontier by 256.3% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vontier by 0.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 89,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

