Vulcan Forged PYR Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $85.27 Million (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 16th. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market capitalization of $85.27 million and approximately $5.17 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be bought for approximately $3.14 or 0.00018435 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00014009 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005877 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00036396 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00042416 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005871 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00020173 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.34 or 0.00231167 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003749 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000101 BTC.

About Vulcan Forged PYR

Vulcan Forged PYR is a token. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,182,227 tokens. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 3.18207891 USD and is down -0.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 75 active market(s) with $4,760,702.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

