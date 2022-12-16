W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Bought by Campbell Wealth Management

Campbell Wealth Management raised its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 102.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,733 shares during the quarter. Campbell Wealth Management’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in W. P. Carey during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday, December 5th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on W. P. Carey from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

W. P. Carey Stock Up 0.3 %

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

W. P. Carey stock opened at $80.68 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.84. The firm has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02, a P/E/G ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.76 and a fifty-two week high of $89.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $1.065 per share. This represents a $4.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 168.25%.

About W. P. Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

