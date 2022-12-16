Walker Asset Management LLC Sells 70 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Walker Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,227 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Schubert & Co grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In other news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $441.43 per share, with a total value of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,448.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. StockNews.com raised Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $513.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $506.00 to $542.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $477.86.

Lockheed Martin stock traded down $7.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $477.89. 10,097 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,651,078. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $464.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $435.31. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $333.42 and a one year high of $498.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.60 by $0.27. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 65.16%. The company had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.10%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Stories

