Waltonchain (WTC) Trading 14.9% Lower Over Last Week

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 16th. Waltonchain has a market capitalization of $16.23 million and $286,133.03 worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Waltonchain token can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00001170 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waltonchain Profile

WTC is a token. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 86,443,258 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,468,046 tokens. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is https://reddit.com/r/waltonchain. The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org.

Waltonchain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waltonchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waltonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

