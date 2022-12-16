WAM Strategic Value Limited (ASX:WAR) Insider Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson Acquires 12,690 Shares

WAM Strategic Value Limited (ASX:WAR – Get Rating) insider Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson acquired 12,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.01 ($0.68) per share, with a total value of A$12,778.83 ($8,634.34).

Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 13th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson acquired 15,591 shares of WAM Strategic Value stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.01 ($0.68) per share, with a total value of A$15,778.09 ($10,660.87).

On Tuesday, December 6th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson purchased 12,550 shares of WAM Strategic Value stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.01 ($0.68) per share, for a total transaction of A$12,688.05 ($8,573.01).

On Friday, December 2nd, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson purchased 20,545 shares of WAM Strategic Value stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.01 ($0.68) per share, for a total transaction of A$20,688.82 ($13,978.93).

On Wednesday, November 30th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson purchased 6,298 shares of WAM Strategic Value stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.02 ($0.69) per share, for a total transaction of A$6,423.96 ($4,340.51).

On Monday, November 28th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson purchased 15,039 shares of WAM Strategic Value stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.02 ($0.69) per share, for a total transaction of A$15,339.78 ($10,364.72).

On Thursday, November 24th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson purchased 15,105 shares of WAM Strategic Value stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.02 ($0.69) per share, for a total transaction of A$15,376.89 ($10,389.79).

On Tuesday, November 22nd, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson purchased 17,043 shares of WAM Strategic Value stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.02 ($0.69) per share, for a total transaction of A$17,349.77 ($11,722.82).

On Friday, November 18th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson acquired 16,399 shares of WAM Strategic Value stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.01 ($0.68) per share, for a total transaction of A$16,612.19 ($11,224.45).

The firm also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Sunday, October 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.04%.

About WAM Strategic Value

WAM Strategic Value Limited invests in discounted assets. The company provide capital growth over medium to long term, deliver fully franked dividends and preserve capital. It also offers risk-adjusted returns and intends to invest in LIC. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

