Wanchain (WAN) Price Tops $0.17 on Top Exchanges

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 15th. Wanchain has a total market cap of $32.57 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Wanchain has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000957 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00076030 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00054460 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001209 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00009148 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00022766 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001466 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004992 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 195,484,942 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.”

