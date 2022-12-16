WAX (WAXP) Price Tops $0.0522 on Top Exchanges

WAX (WAXP) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. WAX has a market capitalization of $120.14 million and approximately $3.14 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, WAX has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. One WAX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0522 or 0.00000310 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $899.00 or 0.05332634 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $82.46 or 0.00489156 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,886.04 or 0.28982711 BTC.

WAX Profile

WAX (CRYPTO:WAXP) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,960,913,516 coins and its circulating supply is 2,302,789,756 coins. WAX’s official website is wax.io. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for WAX is wax-io.medium.com.

WAX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 3,960,913,516.459444 with 2,302,628,637.597515 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.05488777 USD and is down -1.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $2,278,813.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

