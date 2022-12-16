Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC decreased its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,979 shares during the quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 7.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 962,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,529,000 after buying an additional 67,500 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 6.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,278,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,861,000 after purchasing an additional 736,117 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,423,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,953,000 after purchasing an additional 217,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,999,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,090,000 after purchasing an additional 105,195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VLY stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $11.04. 64,739 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,472,832. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.10. Valley National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $15.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.51%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VLY shares. Hovde Group dropped their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valley National Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

