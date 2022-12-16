Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC Decreases Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,193 shares during the period. Johnson Controls International accounts for 1.8% of Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $2,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 2.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 18.7% in the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the first quarter worth about $1,260,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 40.6% in the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 188,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,377,000 after buying an additional 54,555 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $1,877,948.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $527,780.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $1,877,948.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $527,780.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 1,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $78,995.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,436.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JCI traded down $1.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.11. 44,930 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,315,323. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $45.52 and a twelve month high of $81.77. The stock has a market cap of $43.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 63.35%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.57.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

