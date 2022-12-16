Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC Decreases Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC lessened its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,453 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 25,333 shares during the period. Medtronic makes up approximately 1.7% of Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bivin & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Medtronic by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. now owns 9,785 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 6,632 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Services LTA boosted its position in Medtronic by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 4,819 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 20,675 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Poehling Capital Management INC. boosted its position in Medtronic by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 2,387 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded down $1.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.87. The stock had a trading volume of 126,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,306,970. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $100.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.73. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $75.83 and a 1 year high of $114.31.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $1,338,795.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,905,084. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,545,603.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MDT. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 25th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.58.

Medtronic Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Stories

