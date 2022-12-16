Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC Has $1.40 Million Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC trimmed its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 51.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 37,728 shares during the quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSX. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 98.8% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 857 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth $34,000. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.85.

BSX traded down $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.49. 74,437 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,981,443. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.74. The company has a market cap of $65.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $34.98 and a 12-month high of $47.95.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 1,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total value of $71,482.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,043,293.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 11,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total value of $517,990.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 88,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,136,393.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 1,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total value of $71,482.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,043,293.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 359,414 shares of company stock valued at $15,051,476. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

