Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC Has $259,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 47.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,424 shares during the quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 28.5% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,521,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,140,885,000 after buying an additional 1,444,503 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 17.2% in the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,007,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,017,424,000 after purchasing an additional 883,722 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 33.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,856,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $991,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,417 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,019,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $825,046,000 after purchasing an additional 39,661 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 17.5% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,972,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $469,614,000 after purchasing an additional 442,692 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded down $2.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $173.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 923,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,466,199. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $179.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.96. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $162.50 and a one year high of $227.13.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

