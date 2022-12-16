Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC Sells 23,185 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC trimmed its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 23,185 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in BCE in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in BCE in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in BCE in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in BCE in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in BCE in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. 43.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BCE alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BCE shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of BCE from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of BCE from C$75.00 to C$68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of BCE from C$65.50 to C$66.75 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.28.

BCE Trading Down 1.2 %

BCE stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,416,428. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $40.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.76. BCE Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.88 and a 12 month high of $59.34.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. BCE had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

BCE Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is 114.81%.

BCE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.