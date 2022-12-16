Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC Sells 2,400 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC decreased its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HSY. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its position in Hershey by 17.3% during the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 31.0% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 3.0% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the third quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 3.5% in the third quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Price Performance

Shares of HSY stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $233.69. 13,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,014,358. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $230.36 and its 200-day moving average is $224.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $47.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.35. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $185.72 and a 52 week high of $242.63.

Hershey Announces Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 58.19% and a net margin of 15.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 54.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.39, for a total transaction of $3,140,557.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,555 shares in the company, valued at $33,180,816.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Robert Malcolm sold 2,200 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.24, for a total value of $521,928.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,689.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.39, for a total value of $3,140,557.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,180,816.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,524 shares of company stock worth $9,807,121. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HSY has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on Hershey from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hershey from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen assumed coverage on Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $244.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.31.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

