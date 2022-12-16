Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC Trims Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC cut its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 48.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 37,760 shares during the quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 54.9% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 58.7% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. 73.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Truist Financial to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.97.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of TFC stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,816,941. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.12 and a 200-day moving average of $46.60. The stock has a market cap of $54.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.07. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $68.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.71%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.