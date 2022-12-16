Weber (NYSE:WEBR) Upgraded at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Weber (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $8.05 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $2.75.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Weber to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Weber from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $6.25 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Weber from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.80.
Weber Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of Weber stock opened at $8.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61, a PEG ratio of 47.27 and a beta of -0.01. Weber has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $13.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.19.
Institutional Trading of Weber
About Weber
Weber Inc, an outdoor cooking company, manufactures and distributes outdoor cooking products, accessories, consumables, and services in North America, Europe, Australia, and internationally. Its products include charcoal and gas grills, smokers, pellet and electric grills, and Weber Connect Smart Grilling Hub; and accessories, consumables, and services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Weber (WEBR)
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
- Game-Changing News For Mullen Automotive
- Inflation and the Energy Crisis are Two Freight Trains on a Collision Course – Here’s How to Prepare
- Is Enterprise Products Partners Fairly Valued?
Receive News & Ratings for Weber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.