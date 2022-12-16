Weber (NYSE:WEBR) Upgraded at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Weber (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $8.05 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $2.75.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Weber to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Weber from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $6.25 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Weber from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.80.

Get Weber alerts:

Weber Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Weber stock opened at $8.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61, a PEG ratio of 47.27 and a beta of -0.01. Weber has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $13.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.19.

Institutional Trading of Weber

About Weber

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Weber by 10.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Weber by 20.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Weber by 133.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Weber by 7.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Weber by 23.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.24% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Weber Inc, an outdoor cooking company, manufactures and distributes outdoor cooking products, accessories, consumables, and services in North America, Europe, Australia, and internationally. Its products include charcoal and gas grills, smokers, pellet and electric grills, and Weber Connect Smart Grilling Hub; and accessories, consumables, and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Weber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.