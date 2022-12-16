WeBuy Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $595.26 Million (WE)

WeBuy (WE) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. WeBuy has a total market cap of $595.26 million and $2.67 million worth of WeBuy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WeBuy token can currently be purchased for approximately $13.61 or 0.00081983 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, WeBuy has traded 36.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $904.55 or 0.05398351 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.29 or 0.00479150 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,757.02 or 0.28389864 BTC.

About WeBuy

WeBuy launched on February 22nd, 2022. WeBuy’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,750,000 tokens. WeBuy’s official website is webuynft.xyz. WeBuy’s official Twitter account is @webuyofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for WeBuy is medium.com/@webuynft.

WeBuy Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WeRent is a way for anyone to rent and lend non-fungible token (NFT) assets. Those who contemplate buying an NFT from a specific project can either rent the NFT and experience the utilities or benefits that come with the said NFT. NFT rentals will be for individuals that need an NFT for a specific period. Ranging from art to utility NFTs, renting will not be limited to PFPs.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeBuy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WeBuy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WeBuy using one of the exchanges listed above.

