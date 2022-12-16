Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Allianz (ALV)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Allianz (FRA: ALV) recently:
- 12/8/2022 – Allianz was given a new €220.00 ($231.58) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 12/5/2022 – Allianz was given a new €260.00 ($273.68) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..
- 12/5/2022 – Allianz was given a new €271.00 ($285.26) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.
- 12/5/2022 – Allianz was given a new €229.00 ($241.05) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 12/2/2022 – Allianz was given a new €230.00 ($242.11) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..
- 11/28/2022 – Allianz was given a new €271.00 ($285.26) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.
- 11/23/2022 – Allianz was given a new €260.00 ($273.68) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..
- 11/22/2022 – Allianz was given a new €230.00 ($242.11) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..
- 11/22/2022 – Allianz was given a new €225.00 ($236.84) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.
- 11/21/2022 – Allianz was given a new €271.00 ($285.26) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.
- 11/11/2022 – Allianz was given a new €271.00 ($285.26) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.
- 11/11/2022 – Allianz was given a new €235.00 ($247.37) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
- 11/10/2022 – Allianz was given a new €220.00 ($231.58) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 11/10/2022 – Allianz was given a new €205.00 ($215.79) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.
- 10/21/2022 – Allianz was given a new €205.00 ($215.79) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.
- 10/18/2022 – Allianz was given a new €230.00 ($242.11) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..
- 10/18/2022 – Allianz was given a new €210.00 ($221.05) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 10/18/2022 – Allianz was given a new €267.00 ($281.05) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.
Allianz Stock Performance
Allianz stock traded down €5.14 ($5.41) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €198.86 ($209.33). The company had a trading volume of 1,594,215 shares. Allianz SE has a 1 year low of €167.30 ($176.11) and a 1 year high of €206.80 ($217.68). The business has a fifty day moving average of €189.67 and a 200 day moving average of €181.77.
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
