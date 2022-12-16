Wells Fargo & Company Increases Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Price Target to $270.00

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company to $270.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CASY. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Stephens boosted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $256.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com cut Casey’s General Stores from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $228.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $265.29.

Shares of Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $241.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 0.81. Casey’s General Stores has a 1 year low of $170.82 and a 1 year high of $249.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $229.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 13.73%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter worth about $28,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 76.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

