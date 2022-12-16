Wendel (OTCMKTS:WNDLF) Short Interest Update

Wendel (OTCMKTS:WNDLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 90,500 shares, an increase of 19.1% from the November 15th total of 76,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Separately, Societe Generale raised their price objective on shares of Wendel from €107.50 ($113.16) to €110.00 ($115.79) in a research note on Monday, December 5th.
Shares of WNDLF stock opened at $93.45 on Friday. Wendel has a 52-week low of $71.65 and a 52-week high of $122.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.30.
Wendel is a private equity firm specializing in equity financing in middle markets and later stages through leveraged buy-out and transactions and acquisitions. It invests in both listed and non-listed companies. The firm typically invests in technology services and software, business services, healthcare and industrial technology.
