West African Resources (OTCMKTS:WFRSF) Trading 0.9% Higher

Shares of West African Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:WFRSF – Get Rating) rose 0.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.78 and last traded at $0.78. Approximately 500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 7,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.77.

West African Resources Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.80.

About West African Resources

West African Resources Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold projects in West Africa. The company has 90% interests in the Sanbrado Gold Project covering an area of 116 square kilometers located in Burkina Faso; and Kiaka gold project located in Burkina Faso. It also holds 100% exploration license in the Toega Gold Project located in Burkina Faso.

