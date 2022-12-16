Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Purchased by O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.

O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 288,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,493 shares during the quarter. Weyerhaeuser accounts for approximately 5.6% of O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $8,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WY. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 25,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 8,032 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 10.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 119,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,531,000 after purchasing an additional 11,411 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 118.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 81.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on WY. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

Shares of WY stock opened at $31.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.16. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $27.36 and a twelve month high of $43.04.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

