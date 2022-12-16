WhiteBIT Token (WBT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $9.68 Million

WhiteBIT Token (WBT) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. In the last seven days, WhiteBIT Token has traded down 4.5% against the dollar. One WhiteBIT Token token can now be bought for about $4.54 or 0.00026981 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WhiteBIT Token has a market cap of $280.72 million and approximately $9.68 million worth of WhiteBIT Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001875 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000334 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $891.37 or 0.05293454 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.54 or 0.00490193 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,890.78 or 0.29044194 BTC.

WhiteBIT Token Profile

WhiteBIT Token launched on August 14th, 2022. WhiteBIT Token’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,798,409 tokens. WhiteBIT Token’s official Twitter account is @whitebit. The official website for WhiteBIT Token is whitebit.com. The official message board for WhiteBIT Token is blog.whitebit.com.

WhiteBIT Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WBT is a utility token of a European cryptocurrency exchange, WhiteBIT. The token supply is limited to 400 000 000 WBT, with no new tokens to be created in the future. 200M are treasury tokens backing the total amount and will be unlocked within the following three years. WhiteBIT Token gives certain benefits to its holders: up to a 50% increase in referral rates, reduced fees, free AML checks, ERC20/ETH tokens withdrawals, and more.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteBIT Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteBIT Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteBIT Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

